iSun (ISUN) versus Its Peers Financial Review

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare iSun to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million N/A -44.00 iSun Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.62

iSun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39% iSun Competitors -23.41% 1.80% 0.86%

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s rivals have a beta of 0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun Competitors 2102 8296 15417 643 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.62%. Given iSun’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

iSun rivals beat iSun on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

