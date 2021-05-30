IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the April 29th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $637.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.69.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

