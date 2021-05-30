J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

JSAIY opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

