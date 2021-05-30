Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. 82,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,956. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.