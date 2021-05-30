Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 547,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

