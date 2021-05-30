Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,927. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

