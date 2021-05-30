Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JAMN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,766,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,817,078. Jammin Java has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Jammin Java Company Profile
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.