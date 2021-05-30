Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

JHG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 899,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

