Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in May

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the April 29th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 251,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 34,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,722. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.