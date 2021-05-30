Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 163.1% in May

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

