Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.59. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

