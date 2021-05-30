Jeffery Lynn Collins Sells 4,993 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffery Lynn Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

