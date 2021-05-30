JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest Sells 7,692 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.10 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $48,004,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

