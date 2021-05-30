Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.