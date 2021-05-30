Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

