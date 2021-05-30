JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

