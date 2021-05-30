JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

Shares of DG stock opened at €93.40 ($109.88) on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.12.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

