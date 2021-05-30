JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 893,254 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

