K Leon Moyer Sells 2,500 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Leon Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, K Leon Moyer sold 0 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

