Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,049. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.