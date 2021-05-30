KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

KZMYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.