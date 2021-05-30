Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 4.6% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

