Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$4.25

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KELTF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

