Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.00.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

