Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 155,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 55.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 87,426 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 17.3% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

