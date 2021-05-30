Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of EBRPY remained flat at $$21.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.45.
About Ebro Foods
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.