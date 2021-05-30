Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

