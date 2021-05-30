Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,862 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $171.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.