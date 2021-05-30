Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 43,244 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

