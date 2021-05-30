Keybank National Association OH Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

