Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.37.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $426.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.