Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.81.

ZM opened at $331.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.86 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

