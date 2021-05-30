Keybank National Association OH Takes $627,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

