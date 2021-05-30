Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.