Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kforce were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

KFRC stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,643 shares of company stock worth $8,059,882. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

