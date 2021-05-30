Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

