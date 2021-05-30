Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.