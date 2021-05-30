Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840,943 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises about 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Kinross Gold worth $39,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,334 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

