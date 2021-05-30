Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

KTRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

