KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 841.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.