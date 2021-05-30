L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

