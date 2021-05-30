L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $345.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,757. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.25 and its 200 day moving average is $318.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

