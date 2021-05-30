Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.48. 487,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

