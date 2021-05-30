Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.