Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 920.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 920.83 ($12.03).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock had a trading volume of 259,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,016. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 676.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 687.74.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

