Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCSHF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

