Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $12.01. Landec shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 148,529 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $351.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James G. Hall bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at $415,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

