Laura L. Johnson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

