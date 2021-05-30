Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Gap Up to $60.99

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $63.16. Lawson Products shares last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a PE ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

