Lear (NYSE:LEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $193.36. The stock had a trading volume of 365,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. Lear has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $197.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

